Mahindra is likely to launch the BS6-compliant version of its TUV300 SUV in India next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spotted testing on the roads, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the images, it will have an updated grille, halogen headlights, and refreshed bumpers among other tweaks. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra TUV300: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra TUV300 will feature a 6-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a revised front bumper with a new mesh pattern, and halogen headlights with an LED DRL strip below them. The car will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a body-colored bumper with reflector strip, and vertically-positioned lights will be present on the rear.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra TUV300 should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.2-liter petrol mill and a 1.5-liter diesel motor. Both engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. However, their power figures are unknown as of now.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

As per a previous report, the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 will have a 7-seater dual-tone cabin, with cup holders in the front, side-facing jump seats in the third row, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will have multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?