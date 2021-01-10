Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 08:24 pm
Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG variant of its Tiago hatchback in India in the coming weeks.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car with a sticker denoting CNG technology has been spied testing on the roads.
As per the images, the Tiago CNG variant will be a facelifted model based on the XZ trim.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Tiago CNG hatchback will have a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, swept-back adjustable headlights, and wrap-around taillamps.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel/alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, the four-wheeler should have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Tata Tiago CNG will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, cup holders at the front, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The hatchback will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer twin airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
The Tata Tiago currently draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.
However, the CNG variant might be offered only with manual transmission. It is also expected to provide better fuel-efficiency. For reference, the current model promises a mileage of 19.8km/liter.
In India, the Tata Tiago hatchback starts at Rs. 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The CNG variant is likely to carry a slight premium owing to the changes required for a dual-fuel powertrain.
