Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:20 am

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 motorbikes in India. Following the latest revision in price, the two motorcycles have become costlier by Rs. 1,498, and Rs. 2,005, respectively. As for the highlights, they both sport an old-school retro look and are powered by a BS6-compliant engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220: At a glance

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 sport an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, pulled-back handlebars for a laid-back riding position, and stepped-up seats. Retro-styling elements such as rounded headlamps and turn indicators are also there. While Street 160 gets a blacked-out body, the latter is offered with a raised transparent windshield, a chrome-finished engine, exhausts, and spoked wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The Avenger Street 160 draws power from a 160cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine, which generates 15hp of maximum power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Cruise 220 runs on a 220cc single-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 19hp and a peak torque of 17.5Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 are equipped with a disc brake on the front, a drum brake on the rear, and single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?