Tata Motors' Nexon EV emerged as the bestselling electric car in India for 2020 by selling 2,529 units and claiming a market share of 63.2%.

The MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV occupied the second and third positions by retailing 1,142 and 223 units, respectively.

As for the highlights, the Nexon features sporty looks and delivers a range of 312km/charge.

Here's our roundup.