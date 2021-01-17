-
Tata Nexon EV emerges 2020's bestselling electric car in IndiaLast updated on Jan 17, 2021, 08:01 pm
Tata Motors' Nexon EV emerged as the bestselling electric car in India for 2020 by selling 2,529 units and claiming a market share of 63.2%.
The MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV occupied the second and third positions by retailing 1,142 and 223 units, respectively.
As for the highlights, the Nexon features sporty looks and delivers a range of 312km/charge.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, and a wide air vent. For lighting, there are projector headlights and LED taillamps.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,498mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
Information
Power and performance
The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain delivers 128.7hp and 245Nm of torque. The car delivers a range of 312km on a single charge.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Tata Nexon EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The vehicle packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and a vehicle stability control system.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Tata Nexon EV electric SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.25 for the top-spec trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).