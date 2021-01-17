Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled the 2021 version of its Tuono V4 naked motorbike. It comes in two variants: Standard and Factory. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler offers improved ergonomics, a host of riding aids, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,077cc, V4 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 sports a design language inspired by the upcoming Tuono 660. It features a muscular fuel tank, fairings with built-in winglets, stepped-up seats, an upswept exhaust, and an improved windscreen. The bike packs a larger TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, cornering lights, and golden-colored front forks. It rides on designer alloy wheels.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 motorbike draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,077cc, V4 engine that generates 177.4hp of maximum power and 121Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The Tuono V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with wheelie control, traction control, engine brake control, and ABS. Six riding modes, including three road-oriented and three track-focused modes, are offered. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 43mm USD front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit, while the Factory variant gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension setup.

