Aprilia Tuono V4 with more comfort, Euro 5-compliant engine unveiledLast updated on Jan 17, 2021, 12:26 pm
Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled the 2021 version of its Tuono V4 naked motorbike. It comes in two variants: Standard and Factory.
As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler offers improved ergonomics, a host of riding aids, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,077cc, V4 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2021 Aprilia Tuono V4: At a glance
The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 sports a design language inspired by the upcoming Tuono 660. It features a muscular fuel tank, fairings with built-in winglets, stepped-up seats, an upswept exhaust, and an improved windscreen.
The bike packs a larger TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, cornering lights, and golden-colored front forks. It rides on designer alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 motorbike draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,077cc, V4 engine that generates 177.4hp of maximum power and 121Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
The Tuono V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with wheelie control, traction control, engine brake control, and ABS. Six riding modes, including three road-oriented and three track-focused modes, are offered.
Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 43mm USD front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit, while the Factory variant gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension setup.
Information
What about the pricing?
The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 will make its global debut in a few days and shall make its way to India at a later date. As for the pocket-pinch here, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 19 lakh.