Last updated on Jan 17, 2021, 01:05 am

In an attempt to increase its sales, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering great deals on select cars in India such as the XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, and XUV500. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, extended warranty, and complimentary accessories. Here are more details.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with offers worth up to Rs. 44,500, varying for the petrol and diesel models. The compact SUV features a sleek, chrome-finished grille and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and seven airbags. It is available with two engine options: a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill and a 116.6hp, 1.5-liter diesel motor.

Car #2 Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 11.64 lakh

The Mahindra Marazzo can be bought with benefits up to Rs. 41,000, including cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. The car comes with a sleek grille, a sculpted bonnet, projector headlamps, and power-adjustable ORVMs. It has an 8-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. It runs on a D15 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 122.6hp/300Nm.

Car #3 Mahindra Scorpio: Priced upwards of Rs. 12.67 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500, and accessories worth Rs. 10,000. It has a grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV sports a 7-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel and twin airbags. It has a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that makes 140hp/320Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra XUV500: Price begins at Rs. 13.57 lakh