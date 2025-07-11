Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, starting August 1. The move is aimed at countering " Canada 's retaliation" and trade barriers. In an official letter shared on Truth Social, Trump accused Canada of not cooperating on key issues like fentanyl trafficking into the US and unfair trade practices.

Tariff details US will continue trading with Canada under revised terms So far, Trump has sent letters to 22 countries detailing new tariff rates. The list includes a whopping 50% tariff on imports from Brazil and a similar levy on copper imports. In his letter, Trump stressed that while the US will continue trading with Canada, it will be under revised terms. He also warned against any attempts to circumvent the new tariffs through transshipment.

Trade threats Retaliatory action would result in additional tariffs: Trump Trump warned Canada that any retaliatory action would result in additional tariffs. He also criticized Canada's high tariffs on US dairy exports, calling them "extraordinary" and a contributor to America's trade deficit. The President framed the trade imbalance as not just an economic issue but also a national security concern. He promised quick regulatory approvals for Canadian companies moving operations to the US under this new regime.