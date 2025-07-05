Page Loader
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' into law
The bill was passed on July 4

By Snehil Singh
Jul 05, 2025
09:25 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has signed into law the "One Big, Beautiful Bill." The legislation was passed on July 4 and includes sweeping tax cuts, increased military spending, funding boosts for immigration enforcement, and Medicaid cuts. The bill was passed by a narrow margin of 218-214 in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Legislative details

Legislation makes 2017 tax cuts permanent

The legislation makes the 2017 tax cuts permanent and imposes broad spending reductions. It also includes a $350 billion border and national security plan. This plan allocates $46 billion to expand the US-Mexico wall, $45 billion for migrant detention beds, and funds recruitment of 10,000 new ICE officers with signing bonuses.

Signing ceremony

Bill signed at Fourth of July celebration at White House

The bill was signed at a Fourth of July celebration at the White House, attended by supporters and congressional allies. Trump called it "promises made, promises kept," adding that it takes care of many groups including the military and civilians. However, critics warn that Medicaid cuts could leave millions without health coverage.

DHS support

DHS praised bill's $165 billion appropriation

The Department of Homeland Security praised the bill's $165 billion appropriation. The department said the legislation gives them resources to deport criminal illegal aliens and secure borders. "President Trump is keeping his promises and delivering results for the American people," the department said in a post on X. Despite some Republican opposition over costs and healthcare impacts, only two House Republicans voted against it while all Democrats opposed it.

Opposition response

Critics say plan could add over $3T to national debt

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the bill in an eight-hour speech, calling it a windfall for the wealthy at the expense of the vulnerable. Critics also say that the plan could add over $3 trillion to the national debt. The legislation is seen as a major victory for Trump early in his second term despite bipartisan criticism.