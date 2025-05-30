Trump's tariffs can continue for now, US appeals court rules
What's the story
A US appeals court has temporarily allowed President Donald Trump's tariff policies to remain in effect, permitting the government to continue collecting import taxes.
The decision comes after a lower trade court ruled these duties illegal, sparking a backlash from Trump officials who called it judicial overreach.
The tariffs, which are central to Trump's trade agenda and have rattled the global economy, were challenged by small businesses and several states.
Appeal details
Trump's administration appeals against lower court's decision
In its appeal, the Trump administration argued that the trade court's ruling had wrongly second-guessed the president and could jeopardize months of hard-fought trade negotiations.
"The political branches, not courts, make foreign policy and chart economic policy," it said in its appeal.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also defended this position by saying that America cannot function if sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations are disrupted by activist judges.
Court response
Trump's reaction to trade court's ruling
Trump took to social media to criticize the international trade court's ruling, calling it "political and horrible."
He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would quickly and decisively reverse what he termed a country-threatening decision.
The lower court's ruling would have invalidated tariffs Trump imposed in February on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada over fentanyl smuggling concerns.
It also would have scrapped a blanket 10% import tax Trump announced last month on goods from countries worldwide.
Tariff impact
Tariffs on cars, steel, aluminum unaffected by ruling
Notably, the lower court's ruling didn't affect Trump's tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminum which were imposed under a different law.
The appeals court's decision allows the challenged tariffs to remain in effect while the case is litigated, but the tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminum were not part of this specific case.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 5.
Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro said if they lose in court, they would impose tariffs through other means.