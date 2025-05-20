The austerity guidelines were issued by the State Council, China's cabinet, and detail how government funds should be used for travel and office space.

It calls for "strict diligence and thrift, and opposes extravagance and waste," Xinhua reported.

The official People's Daily hailed these regulations as a continuation of the party's "glorious tradition and fine style."

An editorial in Shanghai's Paper said this campaign would help foster a culture where "waste is seen as shameful and frugality as honorable."