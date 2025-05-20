'No booze, no cigarettes': Chinese officials told to cut costs
What's the story
China's ruling Communist Party has announced a set of new rules aimed at curbing government waste.
The guidelines prohibit expensive alcohol, cigarettes, and gourmet dishes during work-related meals.
Other restrictions include not seeing off guests at airports and banning lavish flower arrangements at conferences.
These measures come as China faces economic challenges, including a trade war with the United States and slower domestic growth.
Historical context
Austerity campaign echoes Xi's earlier anti-corruption efforts
The austerity guidelines were issued by the State Council, China's cabinet, and detail how government funds should be used for travel and office space.
It calls for "strict diligence and thrift, and opposes extravagance and waste," Xinhua reported.
The official People's Daily hailed these regulations as a continuation of the party's "glorious tradition and fine style."
An editorial in Shanghai's Paper said this campaign would help foster a culture where "waste is seen as shameful and frugality as honorable."
Leadership control
Xi's frugality campaign: A power play?
However, analysts suggest that this campaign is also about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's control over the party amid uncertainty.
David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, said such campaigns are more about power and legitimacy than clean governance.
This isn't the first time Xi has cracked down on official excess. He launched a similar frugality campaign in 2012 as part of his anti-corruption drive.
Asset transparency
Public reaction to asset declaration and official wealth
In 2023, the central government again told officials to "get used to belt-tightening," intensifying Xi's campaign to fight displays of wealth.
Last year, China also unveiled a $1.40 trillion debt package to ease local government financing strains and stabilize economic growth, marking a shift from the all-out stimulus strategies to revive growth.
The wealth of China's officials has long been a source of public anger, with incidents like an official wearing over 10 luxury watches prompting investigations and jail time.