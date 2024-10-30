Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have completed their military disengagement at the disputed Depsang and Demchok regions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This move, endorsed by both nations' leaders at the BRICS Summit, is seen as a significant step towards easing tensions that escalated in 2020.

As part of the agreement, troops will return to pre-April 2020 positions and exchange sweets for Diwali, symbolizing improved diplomatic relations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The disengagement took place at two points

India, China complete disengagement in Depsang, Demchok at LAC

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:05 pm Oct 30, 202405:05 pm

What's the story India and China have successfully completed the military disengagement process at two key friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The areas where this took place are Demchok and Depsang Plains. This development comes after New Delhi and Beijing had reached an agreement on October 21 to resolve ongoing border tensions.

Disengagement progress

Verification of vacated positions underway

The Indian Army has confirmed that the verification of vacated positions and removal of infrastructure is underway. Coordinated patrolling by both Indian and Chinese troops is expected to begin soon. Ground commanders from both sides will continue to engage in talks to ensure smooth operations, reports said.

Diplomatic progress

Disengagement marks improvement in India-China relations

The disengagement is a major step toward improving diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have been strained since April 2020 due to Chinese troop aggression along the LAC. The situation further escalated on June 15, 2020, when a Galwan Valley clash left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers dead. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called this military disengagement "the first step" toward de-escalation of tensions.

BRICS endorsement

PM Modi, President Xi endorse disengagement agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had endorsed the disengagement agreement when they met at the BRICS Summit in Russia. The agreement states that troops on both sides will return to positions held before April 2020 and resume patrolling areas patrolled until then. As part of this diplomatic gesture, Indian and Chinese troops will exchange sweets for Diwali.