Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC), has been sworn in for his second term as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the region's first elected government since 2019.

Despite the Congress party's current refusal to join the council of ministers due to dissatisfaction over delayed statehood restoration, Abdullah insists their alliance remains strong.

The NC secured a significant victory in the assembly elections, winning 42 out of 90 seats, while Congress managed to win only six.

Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM on Wednesday

'We'll work closely': Modi congratulates new J&K CM Omar Abdullah

By Chanshimla Varah 02:55 pm Oct 16, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Omar Abdullah, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In a post on X, PM Modi promised that the Union government will work closely with Abdullah's administration to take the region forward. "Congratulations to Shri Omar Abdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing him the very best in his efforts to serve the people," he wrote.

Inauguration details

Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony and cabinet formation

Abdullah, a National Conference (NC) leader, was sworn in for the second term as J&K CM by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. This is the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was revoked in 2019. Along with Abdullah, five ministers were also sworn into office: Sakina Masood (Itoo) and Javed Dar from Kashmir Valley, and Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma from the Jammu region.

Alliance strength

Congress expresses dissatisfaction, Abdullah addresses speculation

The Congress party, an NC ally, said it was not joining the council of ministers "at the moment." Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the party was unhappy with the Centre's delay in restoring full statehood to J&K and was therefore not joining the ministry. Karra, however, did not address reports of a rift between the NC and Congress, which had a pre-poll alliance, over ministerial berths.

Election results

National Conference's victory in assembly elections

Addressing reports of the rift with the Congress, Abdullah said their alliance is strong. "No, why is not all well. If all is not well, why (Mallikarjun) Kharge (Congress president), Rahul (Gandhi) and other senior leaders of Congress would be coming here," he said. The NC won 42 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress won just six seats. Abdullah's first term as CM was from 2009 to 2014 when J&K was a state.