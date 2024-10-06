'Will campaign for BJP if...': Kejriwal's dare to PM Modi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the "Janta Ki Adalat" event, Kejriwal said he would campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if PM Modi ensures free electricity supply in all National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. "I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all...22 states ruled by the BJP and its allies before the Delhi Assembly elections in February," he stated.
Kejriwal criticizes BJP's 'double engine' governments
Kejriwal also criticized the BJP's "double engine" governments, predicting their defeat in the recently concluded Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He described the "double engine" model as synonymous with "double loot and double corruption." The AAP leader labeled the BJP as "anti-poor," citing instances such as the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators, along with a halt on home guards' salaries in Delhi.
Kejriwal predicts BJP's defeat in upcoming elections
Kejriwal further alleged a lack of democracy in Delhi, stating that it is currently under Lieutenant Governor's rule. He compared the situation to the underworld rule in Mumbai during the 1990s. "Bullets are being fired daily, crime is on the rise, and BJP is busy stopping Delhi government's work. We introduced bus marshals to protect women, but they stopped it," he said.
BJP responds to Kejriwal's remarks
The BJP has since responded to Kejriwal's remarks. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "While Kejriwal holds his 'Janata Ki Adalat,' the people of Delhi have already given their verdict by electing the BJP in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city. For a decade, the AAP government has only engaged in propaganda and corruption."