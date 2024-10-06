Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP leader Kejriwal has criticized BJP's "double engine" governments, predicting their defeat in the recent Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

He accused the BJP of being "anti-poor" and alleged a lack of democracy in Delhi, comparing it to the underworld rule in Mumbai during the 1990s.

In response, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj claimed that Delhi's people have already chosen BJP, accusing the AAP government of engaging in propaganda and corruption. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal challenges PM Modi to provide free electricity

'Will campaign for BJP if...': Kejriwal's dare to PM Modi

By Chanshimla Varah 05:54 pm Oct 06, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the "Janta Ki Adalat" event, Kejriwal said he would campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if PM Modi ensures free electricity supply in all National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. "I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all...22 states ruled by the BJP and its allies before the Delhi Assembly elections in February," he stated.

Governance critique

Kejriwal criticizes BJP's 'double engine' governments

Kejriwal also criticized the BJP's "double engine" governments, predicting their defeat in the recently concluded Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He described the "double engine" model as synonymous with "double loot and double corruption." The AAP leader labeled the BJP as "anti-poor," citing instances such as the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators, along with a halt on home guards' salaries in Delhi.

Election forecast

Kejriwal predicts BJP's defeat in upcoming elections

Kejriwal further alleged a lack of democracy in Delhi, stating that it is currently under Lieutenant Governor's rule. He compared the situation to the underworld rule in Mumbai during the 1990s. "Bullets are being fired daily, crime is on the rise, and BJP is busy stopping Delhi government's work. We introduced bus marshals to protect women, but they stopped it," he said.

Response

BJP responds to Kejriwal's remarks

The BJP has since responded to Kejriwal's remarks. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "While Kejriwal holds his 'Janata Ki Adalat,' the people of Delhi have already given their verdict by electing the BJP in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city. For a decade, the AAP government has only engaged in propaganda and corruption."