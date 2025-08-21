Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Rajya Sabha reconvening at 2pm

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reconvened at 11:00am on Thursday, the last day of the Parliament's 21-day Monsoon Session. However, minutes after they commenced, both were adjourned, with the Lok Sabha resuming at 12:00pm and the Rajya Sabha set to meet at 2:00pm. The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It was eventually adjourned sine die after reconvening for a few minutes.

Protest impact Opposition protests over Bihar's special intensive revision exercise The Monsoon Session has been marred by opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Opposition parties alleged that the SIR exercise is being used to manipulate voter rolls and influence election outcomes. They demanded a debate on this issue, claiming it compromises electoral integrity. These protests disrupted proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Bill introduction Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Shah's bills On Wednesday, a ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha as opposition MPs protested against three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These bills seek to remove elected representatives facing serious criminal charges and detention for 30 days. The proposed amendments include changes to the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.