Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia was flooded due to heavy rains, reigniting debates about its location and infrastructure.

The city's government has responded by closing schools and setting up control rooms for rain-related issues.

Meanwhile, the mall is now accessible after water was pumped out, and local authorities are preparing for more predicted rainfall.

The mall was inaugurated in 2023

Watch: Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia flooded amid heavy rains

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:38 pm Oct 16, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area was heavily flooded on Tuesday after massive thunderstorms. Social media was abuzz with videos showing the mall's parking lot and entrance submerged under water, preventing customers from entering. Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred at this mall, which is among the city's largest and newest shopping centers since its inauguration in 2023.

Mall's location and infrastructure under scrutiny

The flooding has once again sparked debates over the mall's location and infrastructure. Earlier, Bengaluru police had ordered a 15-day closure of the mall after traffic congestion due to its unplanned parking arrangements. The decision was later challenged in court by the mall management. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Bengaluru predicting more heavy rains in the coming days.

Government response to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru

In light of the IMD's alert, a government order has been issued to shut all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centers, and high schools in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also set up 24/7 control rooms across its eight zones and launched a helpline number (1533) for rain-related issues.

Landslide incident at Manyata Tech Park raises safety concerns

The heavy rainfall also led to severe waterlogging and a landslide incident at Manyata Tech Park. An embankment wall at a construction site inside the tech park collapsed, raising safety concerns among workers and residents. However, no injuries were reported from the incident. Social media users humorously dubbed the tech park "Manyata Tech Falls" after these incidents.

Mall management and local authorities address flooding issues

Representatives from Phoenix Mall confirmed that water has been pumped out and the mall is now accessible to customers. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka to address a separate waterlogging issue. The IMD forecasts more rain over the next 24 hours, prompting further preparations by local authorities to mitigate disruptions across Bengaluru.