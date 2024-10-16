Summarize Simplifying... In short During the SCO summit in Pakistan, India's Jaishankar emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and territorial integrity for global growth, indirectly referencing the controversial China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Jaishankar calls terrorism, extremism, separatism 'three evils'

'Should recognize territorial integrity...': Jaishankar in Pakistan

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:02 pm Oct 16, 202401:02 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, Pakistan, emphasized the importance of cooperation based on territorial integrity and mutual respect. This is the first visit of an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2015. Addressing the summit, Jaishankar called terrorism, extremism, and separatism "three evils" that hinder trade and cooperation.

Uncompromising approach

Jaishankar calls for firm stance against global threats

Jaishankar's remarks came in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he stressed that peace and stability are essential for development and growth. He called on the SCO to take a "firm and uncompromising" position against these global threats. The minister also highlighted ongoing global conflicts, such as those between Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah and Russia-Ukraine, and their impact on world affairs.

Security measures

Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan amid tight security

The SCO summit was conducted under tight security in Islamabad, with most of the city under lockdown. During his visit, Jaishankar had a brief interaction with Prime Minister Sharif at an official dinner for summit attendees. However, no formal bilateral talks were scheduled between India and Pakistan during this visit.

CPEC controversy

Jaishankar's indirect reference to CPEC

Jaishankar's comments on territorial integrity were seen as an indirect reference to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which India has opposed in the past since it passes through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). He stressed that cooperation should be based on "mutual respect" and advised introspection if trust is absent between nations.

Diplomatic prospects

No breakthrough expected in India-Pakistan relations

The SCO meeting was primarily centered on trade and economic agendas. There was no expectation of a major turnaround in India-Pakistan ties during Jaishankar's visit. Former Pakistani interim PM Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar said that while this visit could open doors for engagement, any such outreach could trigger protests in Pakistan.

Bilateral meeting

Jaishankar meets Chinese Premier at SCO summit

Apart from Sharif, Jaishankar also met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the dinner event. The Indian government had earlier asserted its active engagement within the SCO framework ahead of Jaishankar's arrival in Islamabad. This summit provided a platform for member states to discuss respecting each other's sovereignty while pursuing connectivity initiatives.