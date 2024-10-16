BJP MP claims 'ghost' blocking progress, proposes lemon cutting ritual
Superstition has once again taken centrestage in Chhattisgarh, and politics isn't far behind. A recent comment by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhojraj Nag of Kanker has sparked debates over faith in superstitions. Nag suggested cutting a lemon could help speed up development work—a remark that comes amidst several brutal murders linked to black magic in the state.
Superstition-related violence escalates in Chhattisgarh
The state has been marred by horrific incidents in the name of superstition. On September 15, police constable Mausam Buchcha and his family were brutally killed in Etkal village of Sukma district. The accused believed the Buchcha family practiced black magic. Similarly, in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, four members of a family were murdered on September 12 over suspicions of witchcraft.
Superstition-related violence not isolated incidents
These aren't isolated incidents. On October 5, Bhuvaneshwar Yadav allegedly cut his neck as a form of self-sacrifice at a local shrine in Ninwa village near Raipur. In May, a Balrampur man allegedly killed his elder son to please a goddess, believing he was under the influence of black magic. In April, a Korea district family killed their nephew as part of a sacrificial ritual.
Chhattisgarh records high number of superstition-related murders
These incidents also underscore how deeply rooted superstitions are in the region. Between January 2020 and June 2024, Chhattisgarh reported 54 murders linked to superstition. Over 200 incidents of superstition-related violence are reported every year in the state. In 2021, Chhattisgarh had the highest number of witchcraft cases in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Tonhi Harassment Act fails to curb superstition-related violence
In 2005, the Chhattisgarh government introduced the "Tonhi Harassment Act" to combat superstition, but the numbers show that much more needs to be done. While the government is responsible for controlling this menace, leaders like Nag are promoting superstitions with statements about cutting lemons to ward off evil. Addressing the public, Nag made a statement referring to ongoing issues with government schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Nag's lemon-cutting statement draws criticism
Nag's statement has invited sharp criticism from all quarters, including the Congress. Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij said, "It is unfortunate if any public representative gives such a statement... Superstition runs deep within the Bharatiya Janata Party. If the Prime Minister asks people to clap and bang plates to drive away Corona, naturally, his followers will echo similar beliefs."