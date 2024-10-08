Summarize Simplifying... In short Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, is trailing in the re-election race for his current seat in Uchana Kalan, Haryana.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, his party won 10 seats and formed a post-poll alliance with BJP.

The competition includes major parties like AAP, JJP-ASP alliance, and BSP-INLD alliance.

He is placed fifth in the initial trends

Haryana ex-deputy CM Dushyant Chautala trailing from Uchana Kalan

By Chanshimla Varah 10:50 am Oct 08, 202410:50 am

What's the story Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Singh Chautala is currently trailing in the Uchana Kalan constituency. He is placed fifth in the initial trends. Former MP Brijendra Singh of the Congress Party is leading in this seat, with 9,690 votes. He is followed by Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Uchana Kalan: A major battleground in Haryana elections

Chautala is the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. He was contesting for re-election from this constituency where he is the sitting MLA. He had predicted a hung Assembly in Haryana this time, but said he was confident that the JJP alliance will win enough seats to emerge as a key player after the results.

BJP's candidate and other political parties in the race

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, his party had won 10 of the 90 assembly seats and entered into a post-poll tie-up with BJP, which had fallen short of majority. The current term of the Haryana Assembly ends on November 3, 2024. Other major political parties in the race include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), JJP-ASP alliance, and BSP-INLD alliance.