'Respect mandate, no jugaad...': Omar to BJP amid voting counting
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged all political parties to respect the people's mandate in the ongoing assembly elections. His party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Congress (JKNC), is currently leading in 46 seats—just over the halfway mark needed to form a government. "We have hope that we will win...If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks," he said.
Abdullah leads in both constituencies, dismisses PDP alliance rumors
Abdullah is contesting from two constituencies—Ganderbal and Budgam—and is leading in both. Dismissing speculation of a possible alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah called such talk premature. "They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet," he said. This came after NC president Farooq Abdullah hinted the party might consider PDP support if necessary.
J&K assembly elections: A historic event
Notable, these are the first elections in the Union Territory in a decade. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases—September 18, September 25, and October 1. Key candidates include Abdullah himself, Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference, Congress's Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP state president Ravinder Raina.