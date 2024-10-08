Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar Abdullah, contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, is leading in both constituencies amid the first J&K assembly elections in a decade.

Despite rumors, Abdullah denies any immediate alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), stating it's too early to discuss.

The counting of votes is underway in Jammu and Kashmir

'Respect mandate, no jugaad...': Omar to BJP amid voting counting

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:36 am Oct 08, 202410:36 am

What's the story Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged all political parties to respect the people's mandate in the ongoing assembly elections. His party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Congress (JKNC), is currently leading in 46 seats—just over the halfway mark needed to form a government. "We have hope that we will win...If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks," he said.

Election update

Abdullah leads in both constituencies, dismisses PDP alliance rumors

Abdullah is contesting from two constituencies—Ganderbal and Budgam—and is leading in both. Dismissing speculation of a possible alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah called such talk premature. "They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet," he said. This came after NC president Farooq Abdullah hinted the party might consider PDP support if necessary.

Election significance

J&K assembly elections: A historic event

Notable, these are the first elections in the Union Territory in a decade. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases—September 18, September 25, and October 1. Key candidates include Abdullah himself, Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference, Congress's Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP state president Ravinder Raina.