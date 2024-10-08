Summarize Simplifying... In short Sajad Lone, the chief of JKPC and former member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, is leading in Handwara but trailing in Kupwara in the ongoing vote count.

Lone, who holds a BSc (Economics) Hons degree from Cardiff University and has no criminal record, stated that his party will decide their next steps after the final results.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Lone lost to Sheikh Abdul Rashid by over 300,000 votes.

Counting of votes is underway in J&K

J&K: JKPC's Sajad Lone leading in Handwara, trailing from Kupwara

By Chanshimla Varah 10:30 am Oct 08, 202410:30 am

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief Sajjad Lone is leading from the Handwara constituency with 5,298 votes, followed by Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan of the National Conference (NC). Lone is, however, trailing from the Kupwara seat. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Mir Mohammad Fayaz is leading in this seat by 8,985 votes. Fayaz is followed by Nasir Aslam Wani of NC and Lone.

While vote counting was underway, Lone said it was too early to comment on the elections results, saying, "Let's wait till evening." When asked if a hung house is possible in J&K, Lone said his party will meet to decide what to do next. "Whatever the outcome is, the party will sit and decide," he told reporters. He also said any decision to join hands with another party would be an informed call, adding it's not necessary to support anybody.

Lone, a former member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and current chief of JKPC, declared assets worth over ₹11 crore in his election affidavit. The 57-year-old leader holds a BSc (Economics) Hons degree from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom. He has no pending criminal cases against him and hasn't been convicted for any crime. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Lone contested from the Baramullah constituency in northern Kashmir but lost to Sheikh Abdul Rashid by over 3,00,000 votes.