Summarize Simplifying... In short The Lieutenant Governor's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly has stirred controversy, with opposition parties fearing it could favor the BJP.

BJP leader Yousuf revealed potential nominees, including Ashok Koul, Rajni Sethi, Dr. Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi, and a refugee serving as president of their Mahila Morcha.

If these nominations occur, the assembly's strength will increase to 95 members, raising the majority mark for government formation from 46 to 48.

J&K: BJP leader names possible nominees to new assembly

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:20 am Oct 08, 202410:20 am

What's the story Ahead of the declaration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice-President Sofi Yousuf had announced the names of five probable nominees for the assembly. All five belong to his party, four from Jammu province and one from Kashmir. The announcement comes amid growing concerns among opposition parties over these nominations.

The power of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five members to the assembly has sparked a major controversy in the Union Territory. The Congress, its ally National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples's Democratic Party (PDP) say this power undermines the people's mandate and could be misused to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yousuf unveils names of potential BJP nominees

In a video interview with local newspaper Greater Kashmir, Yousuf named the potential nominees as Ashok Koul, Rajni Sethi, Dr. Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi, and "a refugee who is currently serving as president" of their Mahila Morcha. "Central government hamari hai New Delhi mein. Jiss kisarkar, ussi ke naam jayenge (In New Delhi, the Central government is ours. The names will be from the party that is in power)," Yousuf said during his interview.

Nominee confirmation and opposition concerns

Dr. Khan, one of the named nominees, confirmed she had been approached by the BJP for this nomination. However, she said nothing was certain until Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed it. Meanwhile, other potential nominees from Jammu denied any knowledge of their nomination. Opposition parties have expressed concerns over these nominations, arguing they should be made only on "the aid and advice" of the government due to take over.

BJP's strategy and opposition's accusations

Yousuf also claimed that most independent candidates and smaller parties in the contest are BJP's. This is the first public statement by the party confirming these alliances, although opposition parties have accused them of supporting these candidates to divide anti-BJP votes. Yousuf himself is a candidate in these elections, contesting from South Kashmir's Bijbehara constituency against rivals from People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference.

What happens if the five members are nominated

If the five members are nominated, the Assembly's strength will expand to 95 members, and the majority mark for government formation will increase from 46 to 48. The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, states that the LG may designate two members to the Legislative Assembly to give representation to women if he believes they are underrepresented. The Act was further revised in 2023. Following the modification, the LG now has the authority to designate three more members to the Assembly.