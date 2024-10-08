Summarize Simplifying... In short Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC), is open to a post-election alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, but won't vie for the chief minister's post if his alliance wins.

The PDP, which contested independently due to seat-sharing issues, could be key in forming a government as exit polls suggest a hung Assembly.

However, the potential NC-PDP alliance has sparked mixed reactions within both parties.

Abdullah said he is open to alliance

'Why not...': Farooq Abdullah on post-poll alliance with PDP

By Chanshimla Varah 10:08 am Oct 08, 202410:08 am

What's the story The National Conference (NC) is willing to form a strategic post-poll alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), NC leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Monday. The objective of this possible alliance is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election. "Why not...How does it matter? If we all work for the same thing...for improvement in the condition of people of state," Abdullah told reporters.

Leadership stance

Abdullah rules out CM post, open to independent support

However, Abdullah has said he won't contest for the chief minister's post if his alliance wins the election. He said he was more concerned about forming a strong government than his own power. The NC leader also said he was open to support from elected independent lawmakers but added he won't go looking for it. "I will not go beg before them. If they feel they can strengthen the state, then welcome," he said.

Election dynamics

PDP's potential role in government formation

The PDP was invited to join the alliance but contested independently due to unresolved seat-sharing issues. With exit polls indicating a hung Assembly, the PDP could play a crucial role in government formation. This is Jammu and Kashmir's first state election in a decade since PM Narendra Modi's government revoked its special status in 2019.

Internal views

Mixed reactions to potential NC-PDP alliance

The idea of an NC-PDP alliance has received mixed reactions from within both parties. Zuhaib Yusuf Mir, PDP's candidate for the Lal Chowk seat in Srinagar, expressed openness to joining forces with the NC and Congress to prevent BJP from seizing power. However, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP boss Mehbooba Mufti, labeled any alliance talks before results are declared as "unnecessary." Similarly, Omar Abdullah, son of Abdullah and senior National Conference leader called for an end to "premature speculation."