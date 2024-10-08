Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Jammu & Kashmir elections, the National Conference (NC) is leading with 40 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress with 23 and eight seats respectively.

This election holds historical significance as it's the first since the region's split into two Union Territories post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The elections took place across all 90 constituencies in three phases. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iltija Mufti is trailing by over 1,800 votes

J&K election results: Iltija Mufti trails from Bijbehara seat

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:05 am Oct 08, 202410:05 am

What's the story Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing from the Bijbehara assembly seat by over 1,800 votes. According to early trends, Bhashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) is leading by a margin of 1,847 votes. The development comes as a surprise as Bijbehara has been a stronghold for the PDP since 1998.

Election update

Early trends show NC leading in J&K elections

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), as of 9:50am the NC is leading in 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are ahead in 23 and eight seats respectively. In these elections, the National Conference and Congress formed a joint alliance to contest, while the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party chose to run independently.

Significance

Historic election in J&K

Notably, this election is particularly important for Jammu & Kashmir as it is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The abrogation split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, across all 90 constituencies.