Polling for Haryana Assembly elections is underway

Haryana election results: Anil Vij leading from Ambala Cantt seat

By Chanshimla Varah 09:39 am Oct 08, 202409:39 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Vij is leading from Ambala Cantt seat in Haryana. The former cabinet minister is up against Congress rebel Chitra Sarwara, who is running as an independent, and Congress candidate Parvinder Pal Pari. Vij had recently thrown his hat in the ring for the chief minister's post, saying he is the senior most leader.

Political appeal

Vij appeals to Ambala voters, criticizes Congress

Vij also appealed to the voters of Ambala, linking BJP's lotus symbol with peace. He said the people of Ambala want peace and don't want hooliganism to return. "The people of Ambala want to stay peacefully, they do not want hooliganism back here... Peace means the symbol of lotus... BJP will form its government in Haryana," he said. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting for 90 seats in these elections.