Haryana election results: Vinesh Phogat leads from Julana

By Chanshimla Varah 09:21 am Oct 08, 202409:21 am

What's the story Early trends in the Haryana Assembly election indicate that Congress candidate and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from the Julana seat. She is contesting against former Army captain and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Bairagi, incumbent MLA Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kavita Dalal. Phogat joined the Congress along with Bajrang Punia in September.

Election focus

Phogat highlights key issues, criticizes BJP's rule

On polling day, Phogat urged voters to recognize their power and exercise their franchise for change. After casting her vote, Phogat said the people of Haryana have high hopes from the Congress. She highlighted unemployment, drugs, and women's safety as the state's major problems. The Congress nominee also said the people of Haryana are fed up with the 10-year rule of the BJP, accusing it of committing atrocities against farmers and wrestlers.

Political landscape

Haryana elections: A battleground for major parties

The Haryana elections are a major battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The BJP is eyeing a third term, while the Congress wants to return to power after 10 years. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Abhay Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray. A whopping 464 independent candidates also contested in this election.