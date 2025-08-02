Josh Tongue claims his 2nd five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

England pacer Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers for his side against India in the 3rd innings of the 5th Test at The Oval. Tongue clocked figures worth 5/125 from 30 overs. He bowled the most overs for England, who shared the workload between a three-man pace attack with Chris Woakes having been ruled out earlier. Here's more.

Bowling Tongue does well for England Tongue got the key wicket of KL Rahul on Day 2, forcing the batter to get an edge to first slip. India resumed Day 3 on 75/2 and rode on pivotal knocks from overnight batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep. Tongue dismissed Jaiswal before picking the last three scalps of India which included the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

Series 8 wickets in the match and 19 in this series In the 1st innings, Tongue managed 3/57 from 14 overs. Apart from bowling 4 maidens, he also conceded 12 wides. And now, as mentioned, he clocked 5/125 from 30 overs, bowling 4 maidens. He delivered 4 wides. In the series, Tongue, who played three Tests, finished with a tally of 19 scalps at 29.05. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in this series.