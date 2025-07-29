Akash, Kuldeep likely to play 5th Test vs England: Report 

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series hangs in the balance, India are likely to make some key changes to its playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. These changes are expected to be a mix of forced and tactical decisions. Dhruv Jurel is expected to come into the playing XI, with N Jagadeesan also included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.

Fitness concerns Bumrah's participation still uncertain Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fifth Test is still up in the air. His workload will be taken into account before a final decision is made. Although he has bowled 119.4 overs in the series so far, including 33 at Manchester, his limited appearance in the fourth Test has given him more time to rest and recover.

Strategic shift Kuldeep Yadav could finally make his debut Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the sidelines for the first four Tests, could finally be included in the playing XI for this crucial match, as per Times of India. The Indian team needs to field an attack capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test match. Coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that all fast bowlers are fit and available for selection, but it remains to be seen which combination they will go with.

Bowling strategy Major changes expected in the bowling lineup The bowling lineup is likely to see major changes with Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav emerging as strong contenders for the playing XI. If Bumrah is ruled out, Arshdeep Singh could also be included in the squad. It must be noted that Akash was ruled out of the Manchester Test due to fitness issues. If he is available, Anshul Kamboj might make way for him. The latter made his international debut in the third Test.