Akash, Kuldeep likely to play 5th Test vs England: Report 

India might make some key changes (Image source: X/@BCCI)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 29, 2025
12:43 pm
What's the story

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series hangs in the balance, India are likely to make some key changes to its playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. These changes are expected to be a mix of forced and tactical decisions. Dhruv Jurel is expected to come into the playing XI, with N Jagadeesan also included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.

Fitness concerns

Bumrah's participation still uncertain

Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fifth Test is still up in the air. His workload will be taken into account before a final decision is made. Although he has bowled 119.4 overs in the series so far, including 33 at Manchester, his limited appearance in the fourth Test has given him more time to rest and recover.

Strategic shift

Kuldeep Yadav could finally make his debut

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the sidelines for the first four Tests, could finally be included in the playing XI for this crucial match, as per Times of India. The Indian team needs to field an attack capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test match. Coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that all fast bowlers are fit and available for selection, but it remains to be seen which combination they will go with.

Bowling strategy

Major changes expected in the bowling lineup

The bowling lineup is likely to see major changes with Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav emerging as strong contenders for the playing XI. If Bumrah is ruled out, Arshdeep Singh could also be included in the squad. It must be noted that Akash was ruled out of the Manchester Test due to fitness issues. If he is available, Anshul Kamboj might make way for him. The latter made his international debut in the third Test.

Batting order

Rest of the batting lineup likely to remain unchanged

Along with Jurel, the rest of the batting lineup is likely to remain unchanged. The Indian team will have to make a final call on their playing XI in light of these developments and their strategy for this crucial Test match against England. It must be noted that England are 2-1 up in the series. Hence, India need a win to draw the series.