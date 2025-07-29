'3 Pahalgam terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev': Amit Shah

The discussion on "Operation Sindoor" continues in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 29, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the House. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open a 16-hour-long special discussion on the "Operation Sindoor" in the Rajya Sabha. The concluding speech will be delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 pm today.

Opening remarks Shah's opening remarks Shah began by telling the Parliament: "What happened in Pahalgam was brutal. I condemn the terror attack in the strongest terms. I express condolences to the families of victims," He confirmed that three terrorists killed in "Operation Mahadev" were involved in the Pahalgam attack of April 22. Operation Mahadev was jointly carried out by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

Reply to opposition Shah's jibe at Opposition Shah's address was disrupted by Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha. Amid these protests, he said to them, "Terrorists got killed and you are not happy? You should be celebrating." He further urged Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav to let him complete his address and display facts regarding "Operation Mahadev."

Details 'Operation Mahadev' Shah revealed, "All three terrorists—Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier." He added," Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

Origins 'Terrorists were Pakistanis' Shah said that all three terrorists killed in "Operation Mahadev" were from Pakistan and attacked P Chidambaram for alleging that the Pahalgam terrorists were not Pakistani. "Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question—what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan."