Tesla's first experience center is located in Mumbai

Tesla's second India showroom to soon open in Delhi's Aerocity

By Mudit Dube 01:05 pm Jul 29, 202501:05 pm

What's the story

Tesla is gearing up to launch its second experience center in India, this time in Delhi's Aerocity. The new facility comes after the company's debut with the Mumbai showroom in BKC. The upcoming showroom is located at the Aerocity complex, close to the Delhi-Gurugram border. Its strategic location near affluent neighborhoods and an international airport makes it a prime spot for Tesla's expansion plans in India.