Tesla's second India showroom to soon open in Delhi's Aerocity
What's the story
Tesla is gearing up to launch its second experience center in India, this time in Delhi's Aerocity. The new facility comes after the company's debut with the Mumbai showroom in BKC. The upcoming showroom is located at the Aerocity complex, close to the Delhi-Gurugram border. Its strategic location near affluent neighborhoods and an international airport makes it a prime spot for Tesla's expansion plans in India.
Construction update
Tesla's Aerocity showroom is nearing complete
An image shared by X user Ishan Agarwal shows the under-construction site of Tesla's Aerocity showroom. The picture reveals a nearly completed facade, indicating that the facility is nearing completion. However, Tesla has not yet officially announced an opening date for this new experience center in Delhi.
Nationwide bookings
Model Y bookings live in India
Earlier this month, Tesla started accepting bookings for the Model Y in India, initially limiting it to Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram. However, the company has now expanded the availability of this popular electric vehicle (EV) model across the country through its online platform. The company is currently offering two variants of the Model Y: a standard RWD model priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and a Long Range RWD version that costs ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).