Tesla employee quits job after 7 years. Reason? Elon Musk

Trae Cervantes, a former engineering technician at Tesla , had quit after over seven years with the company. He worked at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada from 2018 until March 2023. Cervantes started as a production associate and quickly climbed the ranks due to Tesla's career growth opportunities and better pay, even without formal education. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's involvement in X and politics had disillusioned Cervantes, resulting in his decision to leave the firm.

Career progression Initially loyal to Musk and his mission Cervantes described his physically demanding 12-hour shifts, which were balanced by ample time off. He was initially loyal to Musk and the company's mission, even after some of Musk's controversial actions like smoking weed on The Joe Rogan Experience. However, this loyalty started to wane as Musk became more involved in X and politics, which Cervantes felt was distracting from Tesla's core mission.

Departure Cervantes's disillusionment grew over time Cervantes's disillusionment peaked with Musk's "giveaway for prospective voters," which he found morally wrong. He also felt ashamed of an incident where the Tesla CEO appeared to make a "Nazi salute." This led him to research more about Musk and the firm's unfulfilled promises like full self-driving. Eventually, he decided to leave Tesla without another job lined up, saying he couldn't compromise his values by working there anymore.