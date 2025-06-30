Meet Alice Walton, world's richest woman worth $102B

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has been named the world's richest woman by Forbes. With a staggering net worth of $102.6 billion, she has surpassed French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. The two women have been trading places at the top for five years now. To note, Walton's wealth has grown by an impressive 46% in just one year.

Wealth increase Walton's wealth jumps by $28.7B since 2024 Walton's wealth saw a massive jump of $28.7 billion from last year, thanks to the rise in Walmart's share price. The retail giant is owned by her family and has been performing well on the stock market. In June 2024, Bettencourt Meyers became the first woman in history to cross a net worth of $100 billion. But by September, Walton took back her title after Walmart shares surged.

Family legacy A brief history Born on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, US, Walton is the sole daughter of Sam and Helen Walton. She has two brothers—Jim and Robson, involved in the family business. Jim is worth $114.2 billion while Robson has a net worth of $115.5 billion. Another brother named John passed away. Alice graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.