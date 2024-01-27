Reason for departure

Conflict of interest with new venture

Bansal cited a conflict of interest with OppDoor as the reason for leaving Flipkart's board, per TechCrunch. The start-up—launched in late 2023—is a cross-border e-commerce platform offering end-to-end solutions like market entry analysis, demand mapping, inventory management, cross-border logistics, and taxation assistance. Bansal's move also precedes Flipkart's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for 2025. Notably, he continues to be on the board of PhonePe, Flipkart's former subsidiary. Both PhonePe and Flipkart are majority-owned by American retail giant Walmart.

What happened previously

Sachin Bansal's exit and his venture, Navi

Bansal's exit came years after the departure of Flipkart's co-founder, Sachin Bansal, from the board in 2018 reportedly after a scuffle with the investors. Since leaving the company, Sachin has established Navi, a financial services firm with plans to go public. In 2022, Navi filed paperwork for its IPO but postponed the plan due to the worsening market conditions.

Insights

Reactions from Flipkart and Walmart

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart CEO and board member, expressed gratitude for Bansal's partnership over the years and wished him success in his next venture. Leigh Hopkins, executive vice president of international strategy and development and regional CEO, Asia and Walmex and Flipkart Board Member, also thanked Bansal for his counsel and insight since Walmart's investment in 2018. Bansal is now set to start a new entrepreneurial journey in the e-commerce domain with OppDoor.