Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders live in India: Should you book

Written by Akash Pandey June 30, 2023 | 11:21 am 3 min read

Nothing will launch the Phone (2) on July 11

The Nothing Phone (2) is now up for pre-orders in India. The device can be booked via Flipkart by depositing a refundable amount of Rs. 2,000. Once reserved, customers will be allowed to purchase the device ahead of the general sale for the public. Nothing has also revealed the exclusive offers that will be available to customers who pre-book the Phone (2).

How to pre-order the Phone (2)?

Nothing's pre-order system for its second-generation handset seems more like a reservation process where you need to pay a certain amount to secure your Phone (2) unit. After depositing the money, you will have to select your variant and pay the remaining balance. The time window for this is between July 11 (9:00 pm) and July 20 (11:59 pm).

Nothing is offering these perks

Once you pre-reserve a Phone (2) unit, Nothing will allow you to claim exclusive offers on the settlement day. You can avail Ear (stick) for Rs. 4,250 (MRP: Rs. 8,499), the Phone (2) case for Rs. 499 (MRP: Rs. 1,299), a Phone (2) screen protector for Rs. 399 (MRP: Rs. 999), and a Nothing (Power) adapter for Rs. 1,499 (MRP: Rs. 2,499).

Nothing Phone (2): Let's look at the device's highlights

The Nothing Phone (2) will sport a top-centered punch-hole cutout, a flat aluminum frame, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. At the back, it will have a segmented "Glyph" lighting system. As per the official teasers, the device will get a "Glyph Composer" feature on board, which will assist users in creating custom ringtones with different sounds and light patterns.

The device should offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Nothing Phone (2)'s display will be 0.15-inch bigger than its predecessor, meaning it may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. Support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification is also expected. The handset will retain dual rear cameras with a new dual-LED flash module. It may have 50MP (OIS) main and 50MP ultrawide rear sensors. Up front, a 32MP camera is anticipated.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be at the helm

The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which may come paired with up to 12GB of RAM. A recent leak hinted at 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. The handset will be shipped with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. Under the hood, it'll house a 4,700mAh battery, which is likely to support wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

Should you pre-reserve the Nothing Phone (2)?

The Nothing Phone (2) will bear substantial upgrades in terms of hardware and camera capabilities. It'll have a premium look and revamped UI. In addition, Nothing's commitment to providing three OS upgrades and four years of security updates makes the Phone (2) worth considering. If you want to be among the first to own the Phone (2) in India, pre-reserve it now.