Nothing Phone (2): What to expect from the flagship smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 27, 2023, 01:25 pm 3 min read

In the US, Nothing Phone (2) will take on the mid-range Pixel and Motorola smartphones (Representative image)

Nothing recently confirmed the arrival of its second-generation flagship smartphone, the Phone (2). It will likely house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In the latest development, a Nothing-branded phone has been spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065 by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing suggests that it's the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). Here's what to expect from the flagship smartphone.

Why does this story matter?

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led start-up, has managed to do quite well in the smartphone space. The brand's first-ever handset, the Phone (1), received a good reception from buyers.

The Phone (2) will bear all the best aspects of its predecessor, along with some noteworthy upgrades to take on affordable flagship devices and entry-level premium offerings from Google and Apple.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC may power the phone

The Nothing Phone (2) will be an upper mid-range smartphone. At MWC 2023, Pei revealed that the device would get a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, without confirming the exact name of the chip. However, a Qualcomm executive accidentally mentioned the chipset details via his LinkedIn account, stating that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Later, the mention was quickly removed.

Phone (2) will be "more premium," says Pei

The Nothing Phone (2) will be "more premium" than its predecessor and the software will be a big focus area, said Pei in an interview with Inverse. The handset is expected to have a better build quality and a re-designed Glyph interface. It may sport a Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 50MP main camera with OIS may be onboard.

Support for 67W wired fast-charging is expected

Nothing Phone (2) may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast-charging and wireless/reverse wireless charging as well. It will boot Android 13-based Nothing OS.

The handset has now appeared on the BIS certification site

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch sometime in Q2/Q3 2023. The handset has reportedly appeared on India's BIS certification site with the model number "AIN065," confirming that it will release in India too. It is expected to get a similar treatment as the Phone (1), which grossed one lakh sales within a month of release, becoming the bestseller in its price category.

Phone (2) will also launch in the US

The US will be a high-priority market for the launch of Phone (2), said Pei, suggesting that it will be among the first markets to receive it. To recall, Phone (1) never made it to the country. Nothing has managed to sell more than 6,50,000 units of the Phone (1) to date, which is commendable, considering that it is their first-ever smartphone.