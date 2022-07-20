Technology

iQOO 9T tipped to debut in India on July 28

Jul 20, 2022

The iQOO 9T may arrive in two colorways (Photo credit: iQOO)

Chinese tech brand iQOO is all set to introduce its 9T smartphone in India. According to Pricebaba, the device will arrive on July 28. Going by the details revealed so far, it seems to be a rebadged version of the iQOO 10, introduced yesterday (i.e. July 19) in China, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset might start here at Rs. 44,999.

The 9T will be iQOO's first smartphone in India with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.

The device will take on the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi's offerings under the sub-Rs. 60,000 price point.

With its new-age features, cutting-edge technology, powerful processor and camera setup, the smartphone should establish the brand's name in the premium smartphone market in India.

Design and display It may get a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9T will feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. It will get a triple rear camera setup. The device is expected to get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is tipped to debut in a Black colored variant and a BMW Legend edition model.

Information It may offer a 50MP main camera

In the rear camera department, iQOO 9T may sport a 50MP (f/1.88) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait camera. The handset is expected to house a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device

The iQOO 9T will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It may arrive in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The handset is likely to boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 9T: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9T in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. It is expected to debut in the country starting at Rs. 44,999 for its base configuration.