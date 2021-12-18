Technology iQOO Neo5 SE officially teased; to debut on December 20

iQOO will launch its Neo5 SE smartphone in China on December 20, the company has announced via a teaser video on Weibo. The teaser also showcases the design features and color options of the handset. It will come with a punch-hole, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The device will be offered in three colors. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

iQOO Neo5 SE will be launched alongside the Neo5s model on the same day. Both the phones will be the latest additions to the Neo5 line-up. The latest teaser reveals three attractive color options of the Neo5 SE, which would appeal to many customers. With just two days to go for the launch, we could see more specifications teased.

Design and display The phone will provide pixel density of 397ppi

iQOO Neo5 SE will feature a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device may bear a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 397ppi. In the teaser, it can be seen in black, white, and radiant colors.

Information A 16MP front camera is expected

The iQOO Neo5 SE will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter and two other lenses, the details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 66W fast-charging

The iQOO Neo5 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5 SE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of iQOO Neo5 SE will be announced at the time of launch on December 20. However, considering its specifications, it is likely to be priced at around CNY 2,340 (roughly Rs. 28,000).