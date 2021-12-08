Technology Google Pixel 6a's dummy model leaked; to skip headphone jack

Google Pixel 6a's dummy model leaked; to skip headphone jack

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 06:54 pm

Google is reportedly working on a new Pixel 6-series smartphone, called the Pixel 6a. In the latest development, Fathom Bracelets (via Xleaks7) has leaked the handset's dummy model, revealing its design. According to the leak, the device will share its looks with the vanilla Pixel 6 model and will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, it will lack a headphone jack. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Considering that the latest leak comes true, the Google Pixel 6a will arrive as the first Pixel a-series model to have an in-display fingerprint reader and also the first to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack. Compared to its predecessors, the device will flaunt a new premium design and a top-tier custom Tensor chipset, which also powers the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models.

Design and display The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6a will feature a punch-hole cut-out with thick bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a horizontal camera module housing two lenses and an LED flash. The handset might bear a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It will sport a 12.2MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6a is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) IMX363 primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) IMX355 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 operating system

The Google Pixel 6a is said to be powered by the in-house Tensor chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a. However, it is speculated to cost lower than the standard Pixel 6 model, which starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in the US.