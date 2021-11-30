Realme 9 Pro+ bags BIS certification; India launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 05:55 pm

Realme 9 Pro+ likely to debut in India in early 2022

Realme is gearing up to launch its next-generation Realme 9 series of smartphones in India next year. The line-up will include the Realme 9i, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the top-end 9 Pro+ variant has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site with model number RMX3392, hinting at its imminent launch.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9 series will be the company's next budget offering in India and will arrive as a successor to the Realme 8 series phones. The 9 Pro+ model is expected to pack some high-end features like an AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will rival smartphones like the newly-launched Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Design and display

The phone will have a Super AMOLED display

The Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it might have a quad camera setup. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a high refresh rate.

Information

It may sport a 108MP main camera

The Realme 9 Pro+ may be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, an 8MP tertiary snapper, and a 2MP quaternary sensor. Up front, there might be a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme 9 Pro+ might draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 22,000.