Published on Nov 21, 2021, 11:03 pm

Google is said to be working on a new Pixel 6a smartphone. It will join the existing Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its design. According to the images, it will come with a punch-hole design, a dual-tone rear panel, and a horizontal camera module. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were a hit in the Android market. They packed a premium set of specifications at an aggressively set price-tag. However, the handsets will not be arriving in India. So, it will be interesting to see if Google plans to launch the Pixel 6a model in India, since even its predecessor Pixel 5a is not here yet.

Design and display

The phone will have a 6.2-inch display

The Google Pixel 6a will share its design with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models. It will feature a punch-hole design, a glass back body, dual-tone finish, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a horizontal camera island housing dual sensors and an LED flash. Dimensions-wise, it will measure around 152.2x71.8x8.7mm and may bear a 6.2-inch flat display.

Information

It might sport a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6a may be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 main sensor similar to the Pixel 6 handset. For selfies, there will be a single front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will run on Android 12 operating system

The Google Pixel 6a is speculated to draw power from a watered-down version of the Tensor chipset, like a Tensor Lite, or could be backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor. It may be loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and should run on Android 12 OS. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is likely to be priced lower than the Pixel 6 model, which starts at $599 (around Rs. 44,500) in the US.