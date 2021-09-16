Google Japan's sumptuous marketing: Potato chips to upsell Pixel 6

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 09:43 pm

Google uses potato chip bags to market the Pixel 6 in Japan

Google has cooked up a delicious new way to promote its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone series. The search giant gave away 10,000 packets of Google-branded potato chips in Japan. Google Japan launched a dedicated website to give away the packets of chips. The chips were given to the first 10,000 applicants. Earlier, Google also launched a television ad campaign for the Pixel 6 series.

Tongue in cheek

Google Japan reportedly developed marketing campaign on its own

Google's silly yet ingenious marketing campaign emphasizes the new Pixel 6 is powered by Google's own Tensor chip. The campaign idea is reportedly something the Japan office came up with on its own. The webpage said, "Prior to the launch of Google's first smartphone equipped with genuine chips, we have prepared 'genuine chips' that allow you to experience its appeal as soon as possible."

Details

Video shows people using bag of chips like a smartphone

The various colors of packaging for the potato chips appear to represent the various color options for the Pixel 6. Android Authority noted that interestingly, the packaging colors and design for the chips resembled the design of the actual phone being marketed. Google also posted a video on YouTube showing people charging up the potato chip bags as though they were the phones themselves.

Around the corner

Google is expected to release the Pixel 6 in October

The Google Pixel 6 is the first Google smartphone to feature the new custom-designed Tensor chip that was codenamed Whitechapel during its development. It is rumored to be an octa-core CPU rivaling the Snapdragon 888. The biggest advantage Google has gained by using the Tensor chip is that it would have control over the entire stack from Android to the hardware.

Launch imminent

Pixel 6 could debut with 33W fast-charging support

The hype for the Pixel 6 has been building in international markets and the device has reportedly leaked on Geekbench. It is tipped to launch on October 19 or October 28 this year. It is tipped to support 33W fast-charging as well. We really hope that Google has some tasty marketing ideas for the Pixel 6 in other markets, too!