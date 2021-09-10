Google teases Pixel 6 line-up; October 19 launch date tipped

Google is preparing for the launch of its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. The tech brand has shared a post on Instagram that shows Pixel 6 phones in a 4x3 grid with different wallpapers and widgets. Interestingly, the dates on these phones read 'Tuesday 19,' which matches the tipped launch date of the Pixel 6 series - Tuesday, October 19. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices will boast an IP68 rating

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68-rated built. There will be a horizontally-stacked camera unit on the rear. The former will have a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, while the latter will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. Both the devices might offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Information

They will sport a 50MP main camera

Google Pixel 6 will likely offer a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto sensor. Up front, the duo will get a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

Google's in-house Tensor chipset will power the handsets

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be backed by a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will run on Android 12 and pack a 4,614mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing information of the Pixel 6 mobiles will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen on October 19. The series might start at around Rs. 70,000 while the deliveries will likely commence from October 28 onwards.