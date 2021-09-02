Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will offer 720Hz touch sampling rate

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 12:09 am

Nubia reveals RedMagic 6S Pro's display features

Nubia is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6S Pro, in China on September 6. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the upcoming handset will support a 720Hz touch sampling rate with 7.4ms of response time. The device is also confirmed to offer an AMOLED display and Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 165Hz Full-HD+ display

The RedMagic 6S Pro will feature a conventional screen with slim bezels, an aerospace-graded heat dissipation system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 6S Pro will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot RedMagic UI 4.0 based on Android 11

The RedMagic 6S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based RedMagic UI 4.0 and house a 5,050mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6S Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 6. However, considering the specifications, it might cost around Rs. 70,000 in India.