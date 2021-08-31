Nubia teases RedMagic 6S Pro's aerospace-level heat dissipation system

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will have a built-in turbo cooling fan

Nubia is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6S Pro, in China on September 6. In the latest development, the company has teased that the upcoming handset's heat management system will include two key components: an aerospace-level heat dissipation technology and a turbo cooling fan with a speed of up to 20,000rpm. Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the heat dissipation system

The RedMagic 6S Pro's aerospace-level heat dissipation technology will use aviation-grade aluminium inside the phone. It is claimed to lower the CPU's temperature by up to 16 degree Celsius as well as reduce the temperature of the body. The 20,000rpm turbo cooling fan will be powered by a brushless motor which is touted to generate a maximum noise level of 28dB.

Design and display

The phone will offer a 165Hz screen refresh rate

The RedMagic 6S Pro is likely to feature a notch-less conventional screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, a triple camera setup is expected. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Information

It might sport a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 6S Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera is rumored.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The RedMagic 6S Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11-based RedMagic UI 4.0 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6S Pro at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 6. For reference, the RedMagic 6 Pro carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 50,000).