Nubia Red Magic 6 sets new benchmark for gaming smartphonesLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 06:56 pm
Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000).
They are the world's first smartphones to have a 165Hz screen refresh rate and a 500Hz touch input rate. What more? There is a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, fan-based cooling, and up to 120Hz fast-charging technology.
Design and display
The Pro version has an RBG light on the fan
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera module.
The smartphones bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate.
The 6 Pro's Transparent Edition also has an RGB light on the fan.
Information
The handsets sport a 64MP main camera
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, they offer an 8MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Red Magic 6 Pro supports 120W fast-charging
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Red Magic OS 4.0.
Under the hood, the former packs a 5,050mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
Pocket-pinch
Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability
The Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 49,500) for the 12GB/256GB variant.
The Pro model carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 49,500) for 12GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 59,600) for the 16GB/256GB configuration.
Information
Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition: Pricing details
The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro's Transparent Edition is priced at CNY 5,599 (approximately Rs. 63,000) for the 16GB/256GB variant and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 74,00) for the top-of-the-line 18GB/512GB model.