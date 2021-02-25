Nubia is gearing up to introduce its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, on March 4. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will feature a 165Hz screen refresh rate and a 400Hz touch sampling rate. The Red Magic 6 will also come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 120W fast-charging support, and sophisticated 7-layer multi-dimensional heat dissipation system.

Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The glass back panel will house a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 400Hz touch sampling rate. It will also offer shoulder trigger buttons for enhanced gaming.

Red Magic 6 is likely to pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it may offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Nubia Red Magic 6 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

