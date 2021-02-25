-
Red Magic 6 will feature a 165Hz screen refresh rate
Nubia is gearing up to introduce its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, on March 4.
In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will feature a 165Hz screen refresh rate and a 400Hz touch sampling rate.
The Red Magic 6 will also come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 120W fast-charging support, and sophisticated 7-layer multi-dimensional heat dissipation system.
Design and display
Red Magic 6 will boast of a Full-HD+ OLED display
Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The glass back panel will house a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 400Hz touch sampling rate.
It will also offer shoulder trigger buttons for enhanced gaming.
Information
The handset may sport an 8MP selfie snapper
Red Magic 6 is likely to pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it may offer an 8MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It will support 120W fast-charging
Nubia Red Magic 6 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Red Magic 6 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on March 4 in China. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.