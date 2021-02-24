Nubia's upcoming Red Magic 6 gaming smartphone might set a new benchmark as far as smartphone screen refresh rate is concerned. According to the company's president Ni Fei, the upcoming handset's screen refresh rate will exceed 144Hz and "lead the industry development trend" (translated from Chinese). However, the actual number is yet to be revealed. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Red Magic 6 will offer an electrochromic glass back panel

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will feature a conventional screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, an electrochromic glass panel is expected to house a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate exceeding 144Hz.

Information It will offer a 64MP primary sensor

The Red Magic 6 will sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it will be equipped with an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Red Magic 6 will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability