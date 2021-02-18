POCO is working to launch the X3 Pro model in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Debayan Roy has claimed that the handset will be announced "in the first or second week of March." He has also stated that it will be a 4G device. The X3 Pro is rumored to offer an LCD screen, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Design and display POCO X3 Pro will have an IP53-rated build quality

POCO X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, an IP53-rated dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It will sport a 48MP main camera

POCO X3 Pro will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit, including a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unclear at the moment. Up front, it will offer a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset

The POCO X3 Pro will likely be fueled by a Snapdragon 855 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability