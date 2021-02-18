Honor's latest smartphone, the View40 (V40 in China), will make its debut in the global markets soon. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, a Honor handset with model number HJC-LX3, believed to be the View40, has received FCC certification. To recall, the handset was launched in China last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and 66W fast-charging support.

Design and display Honor View40 boasts of a 120Hz display

Honor View40 features a bezel-less display with curved edges, a pill-shaped cut-out, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Midnight Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium Silver color options.

Information The handset sports a 50MP main camera

Honor View40 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera accompanied by a ToF 3D sensor.

Internals It is powered by a Dimensity 1000+ chipset

Honor View40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

