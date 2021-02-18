Infinix is working to launch the Note 10 Pro model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing that it will come with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Recently, it had appeared on the FCC certification site with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on single-core and multi-core performances. While assessing multi-core performances, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated for single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Infinix Note 10 Pro score on Geekbench?

The Infinix Note 10 Pro, whose Geekbench listing was uploaded on February 17, has achieved a single-core score of 433 and a multi-core score of 1,125.

At a glance Infinix Note 10 Pro will offer a Full-HD+ display

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information The phone will pack a 16MP selfie camera

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is rumored to sport a quad rear camera module, details of which are unknown at present. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals It will be backed by a Helio G90T chipset

Infinix Note 10 Pro will likely draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability