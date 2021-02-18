Huawei is gearing up to launch its next foldable handset, the Mate X2, on February 22 in China. In the latest development, the company has posted a new teaser for the device, revealing its design features. As per the teaser, the Mate X2 will sport a new in-folding design, which is similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Fold2. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Mate X2 will sport a QHD+ main display

The Mate X2 will reportedly feature an aluminium body with an in-folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a pill-shaped dual camera setup on the outer display. The device is tipped to bear a 8.01-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) primary OLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2270 pixels) AMOLED cover display.

Information The handset will pack a 50MP primary camera

The Mate X2 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and another 12MP sensor. Up front, it will offer a 16MP camera and another secondary lens.

Internals It will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 chipset

Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by a Kirin 9000 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and may pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei Mate X2: Pricing and availability