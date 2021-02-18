-
Huawei Mate X2's teaser confirms in-folding screen designLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 07:05 pm
Huawei is gearing up to launch its next foldable handset, the Mate X2, on February 22 in China. In the latest development, the company has posted a new teaser for the device, revealing its design features.
As per the teaser, the Mate X2 will sport a new in-folding design, which is similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Fold2.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Huawei Mate X2 will sport a QHD+ main display
The Mate X2 will reportedly feature an aluminium body with an in-folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a pill-shaped dual camera setup on the outer display.
The device is tipped to bear a 8.01-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) primary OLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2270 pixels) AMOLED cover display.
Information
The handset will pack a 50MP primary camera
The Mate X2 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and another 12MP sensor. Up front, it will offer a 16MP camera and another secondary lens.
Internals
It will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 chipset
Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by a Kirin 9000 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
It is likely to run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and may pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Huawei Mate X2: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Huawei Mate X2 are expected to be announced at the time of the launch on February 22 in China. However, considering the specifications and features, it should be priced at around Rs. 1,50,000.